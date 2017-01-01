The Mira Prism is an accessible, smartphone powered AR headset that completely removes the barrier to entry for developers to start building premium AR.
Prism Headset Dev Kit
Shipping today
Less than 500 kits left
The Ultimate AR Headset Prototyping Tool.
Use tools you’re already familiar with to take your handheld AR experiences to the next level or build new headset experiences without having to break the bank.
Unity based. Drag-and-Drop easy.
Simply drag and drop our prefabricated plugin into your scene and go. You can take your existing Unity projects and easily create an AR version for the Mira Prism.
The best fusion of headset and phone AR.
Because the Prism is powered entirely by your smartphone, you can build content that works in either handheld or headset format. You can even create a networked experience that works for both at the same time.
Make any experience collaborative.
Build collaborative experiences using networking solutions you are already familiar with, such as Photon and Multipeer. Plus we’ve added Spectator Mode to allow users to join a headset experience through their handheld phone or tablet.
6DoF Optical Marker & World Tracking powered by Wikitude
Support for Vuforia and other major tracking libraries coming soon
What's in the box.
Prism Headset
Remote
Launch Pad
Case with Lens Cover
“This is AR for the rest of us.”
Marc Benioff CEO of Salesforce
“A solid AR experience for just $99”
Techcrunch
“The Prism is a big move for AR’s step towards mass adoption”
UploadVR
“Mira gives us a glimpse of the future of augmented reality today with a simple, easy-to-use device. It's a great way to experience AR for the first time and opens up a number of possibilities for useful and fun interactions.”
John Hanke CEO of Niantec
“Every once in a while, a magical product comes along with which someone has solved a hugely complex issue, with a headsmackingly elegant bit of engineering. This is one of those products.”