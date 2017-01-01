Start building the future, today.
The Mira Prism is an accessible, smartphone powered AR headset that completely removes the barrier to entry for developers to start building premium AR.

Prism Headset Dev Kit
Shipping today
Less than 500 kits left
Buy Now
iPhone 6/6s/7/8
iPhone X
iPhone Plus
Android
The Ultimate AR Headset Prototyping Tool.
Use tools you’re already familiar with to take your handheld AR experiences to the next level or build new headset experiences without having to break the bank.
Unity based.
Drag-and-Drop easy.
Simply drag and drop our prefabricated plugin into your scene and go. You can take your existing Unity projects and easily create an AR version for the Mira Prism.
The best fusion of headset and phone AR.
Because the Prism is powered entirely by your smartphone, you can build content that works in either handheld or headset format. You can even create a networked experience that works for both at the same time.
Make any experience collaborative.
Build collaborative experiences using networking solutions you are already familiar with, such as Photon and Multipeer. Plus we’ve added Spectator Mode to allow users to join a headset experience through their handheld phone or tablet.
Tech Specs.
Prism Headset
  • 60˚ Diagonal FOV
  • Magnetic + Removable Lens
  • Currently accommodates iPhone 6, 6s, 7, 8
Prism Remote
  • Bluetooth LE
  • 3DoF IMU-based Orientation Tracking (Gyroscope + Accelerometer)
  • Touchpad with Gesture Support
  • Two Programmable Buttons & Mechanical Trigger




Software Tech Specs
Headset Profile
  • Stereoscopic Camera Rendering
  • Lens Distortion Warp Mesh
  • Front-facing Camera Calibration
Optimized Tracking System
  • 3DoF IMU-based Orientation Tracking
  • 6DoF Optical Marker & World Tracking powered by Wikitude
  • Support for Vuforia and other major tracking libraries coming soon
What's in the box.
Created with Sketch.
Prism Headset
Remote
Launch Pad
Case with Lens Cover
This is AR for the rest of us.
Marc Benioff
CEO of Salesforce
A solid AR experience for just $99
Techcrunch
The Prism is a big move for AR’s step towards mass adoption
UploadVR
Mira gives us a glimpse of the future of augmented reality today with a simple, easy-to-use device. It's a great way to experience AR for the first time and opens up a number of possibilities for useful and fun interactions.
John Hanke
CEO of Niantec
Every once in a while, a magical product comes along with which someone has solved a hugely complex issue, with a headsmackingly elegant bit of engineering. This is one of those products.
Greg Silverman
Former President of Warner Bros


Start developing the future, today.
Download SDK

Requires Unity 5.5 or above. Works with iPhone 6, 6s, 7, 8.
By downloading our SDK, you agree to our Terms + Conditions
Join our community of innovators.
Help us out by asking questions and breaking things – we can’t wait to have you.
Slack
mira-developers
Github
github.com/miralabs
Developer Portal
developer.mirareality.com
Forums
forums.mirareality.com
FAQ
support.mirareality.com
Email Newsletter
Mira Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter

About
Pre-Order
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Press
Support
© Copyright 2017 Mira Labs, Inc. All Rights Reserved