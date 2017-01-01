True augmented reality, powered by your smartphone.
Experience your world through a new lens.
Mira Prism lets you interact with holographic images overlaid on the real world. Alone or with friends, the Prism brings your world to life.
All you need is your smartphone.
No plugs, computers, or wires needed. No matter where you are, simply open the Mira app on your smartphone, slide it into the Prism headset, and begin exploring the wonders of interactive holographic content.
Share moments in augmented reality.
Prism will ship with a suite of solo and collaborative holographic experiences that bring your world to life.
Join the fun, even without a headset.
In Spectator Mode, you can watch your friend's AR experience in real time from your own phone or tablet.
Start building for tomorrow, today.
Mira’s Unity-based SDK will be available for download in August, enabling creators to develop original experiences, re-tool existing 3D assets, or add a premium layer to their existing handheld AR apps.
Social. Portable. Affordable.
Developer Kit est. delivery Fall 2017 Consumer Version est. delivery Holidays 2017